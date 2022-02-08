Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.04 ($17.29).

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENI shares. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.95) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.97) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ENI traded down €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €13.18 ($15.15). 30,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.70. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.16 ($9.38) and a twelve month high of €13.46 ($15.47). The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

