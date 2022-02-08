Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

