Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.
ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
ENR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. Energizer has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
