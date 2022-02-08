Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. Energizer has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.