Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. 2,494,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Get Energizer alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.