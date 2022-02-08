Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.85 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($12.47) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.15) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.57) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.57) price objective on Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.92) price objective on Enel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.77) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.11 ($10.47).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.78) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.43).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

