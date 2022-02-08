Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,700.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$566.00.

TSE EDV opened at C$30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.54. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.