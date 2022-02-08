Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMLAF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Empire has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.