Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 60,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,559. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

