Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,816,000 after buying an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.37%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

