Einsteinium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,512.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $56,512.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00307381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,328,808 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.