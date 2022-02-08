Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of EW traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 138,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.51. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $937,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,288,954 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

