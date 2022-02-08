EDC Blockchain (EDC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $120,961.51 and $84.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,837.27 or 1.00080167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00070173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.00428160 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001323 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

