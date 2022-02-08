eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

