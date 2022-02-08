Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

