Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
