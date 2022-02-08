Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.13 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

