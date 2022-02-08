Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ETN opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
