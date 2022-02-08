easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 705 ($9.53) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 680 ($9.20) target price on easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 672 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 580.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

