easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 672.40 ($9.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 668.23. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

