Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $452.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

