Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,166,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,151. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $116.92 and a 1 year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

