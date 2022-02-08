Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 335,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $27,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

