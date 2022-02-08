Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

