e-Gulden Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00307550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000595 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,526 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,350 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.