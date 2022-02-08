Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce sales of $229.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.74 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $473.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 1,056,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,495. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

