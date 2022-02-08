Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,430 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

FNV opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

