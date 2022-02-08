Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 225.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 800,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $11,065,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.