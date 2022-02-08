Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

