Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

