Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

