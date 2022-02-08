Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
UHAL stock opened at $589.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $472.51 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
AMERCO Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHAL)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.