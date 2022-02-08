Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.65 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in AMERCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $589.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $472.51 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

