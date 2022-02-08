Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $924,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 49.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

