DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DXC Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 172,053 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

