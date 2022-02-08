DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:DXC opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

