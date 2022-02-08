Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €53.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.92) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($47.13) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.17) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €56.00 ($64.37) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($46.44) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.67 ($55.95).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.52 ($41.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.06 ($35.70) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($50.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.50.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

