Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.45. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 7,605 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$126.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.