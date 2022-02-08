Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dover were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

