Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 198.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $25,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

DOV stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.