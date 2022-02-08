Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.23

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.23 and last traded at C$67.17, with a volume of 294092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Desjardins raised Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$19.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.72.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

