Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.870 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.76. 905,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,565. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

