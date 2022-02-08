Dogeswap Price Down 48.3% This Week (DOGES)

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for $16.95 or 0.00038997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogeswap has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. Dogeswap has a market cap of $338,934.79 and $357.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.86 or 0.07057296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,393.21 or 0.99854322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Dogeswap Coin Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogeswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

