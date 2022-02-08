Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,067 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

