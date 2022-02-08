Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 180,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,941,450 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $8.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

