Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,533 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $217,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.57 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.60.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

