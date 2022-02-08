Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,626 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,017,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $244,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

