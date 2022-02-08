Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $221,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.22. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

