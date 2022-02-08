Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $251,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,722,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

