Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $236,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after buying an additional 63,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $200.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.