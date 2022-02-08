Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 37,530 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $232,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.