Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. raised their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Digi International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,172. The stock has a market cap of $685.00 million, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.