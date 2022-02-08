Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:DBD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.
DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
