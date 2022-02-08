Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DBD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $622.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,625 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

